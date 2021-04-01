Stellantis plans to triple electrified-vehicle sales in 2021

The automaker targets global sales of 400,000 hybrid, full-electric vehicles this year

Reuters

Stellantis builds EVs including the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa-e.

MILAN -- Stellantis is looking at nearly tripling its global sales of electrified vehicles this year, said John Elkann, the head of holding company Exor, the automaker's main shareholder.

Stellantis, formed in January by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, wants to exploit its size to take on rivals in the race to produce more electric vehicles.

The company targets global sales of 400,000 electrified vehicles this year from 139,000 in 2020 thanks to the launch of 11 additional models, Elkann, who also serves as Stellantis chairman, said in a letter to Exor shareholders on Thursday.

The automaker plans to have full-electric or hybrid versions of all of its vehicles available in Europe by 2025, broadly in line with plans of rivals such as Volkswagen Group and Renault-Nissan.

