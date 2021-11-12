Stellantis minivan plant explosion remains under investigation by police in Canada

The facility was evacuated, and police said no one was injured and there was never an active fire as a result of the explosion. About 2,000 people were inside the facility at the time of the blast.

Police said Friday they had “no further information to report at this time.”

“This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous,” Constable Talya Natyshak said in an email to Automotive News Canada, a sibling publication to Automotive News.

Stellantis on Friday said it also had “no further updates.”

Production resumed a few hours after the explosion and has been running since.

Police haven’t yet said what exactly exploded, only that it was “a suspicious package that detonated.”

The incident occurred on the west side of the facility on the second floor. The device was found in a part of the factory not normally used for general work and acts as a storage facility.

Tensions remain high among some of the unionized employees. Several Unifor members are opposed to the Detroit 3 vaccine mandates, which, beginning in December, will require all employees, contractors and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering any Stellantis facility in Canada.

Stellantis also announced on Oct. 15 that it would be reducing the Windsor minivan plant to a one-shift operation, beginning in April 2022. The cut would affect about 1,800 jobs.