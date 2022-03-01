Stellantis long-term plan includes electric Jeeps and hydrogen Ram pickups

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the year the compact Jeep EV would go into production in Poland.

AMSTERDAM — Jeep's electric future finally has a face.

Stellantis revealed an image of the adventure brand's first battery electric vehicle Tuesday during the rollout of the automaker's long-term strategic plan that covers the rest of the decade.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the electric crossover will support Jeep's "worldwide quest towards zero emission freedom." It's slated to arrive in the first half of 2023.

"Electrification will amplify Jeep's core brand attributes: capability, open-air freedom, fun and style," Tavares said as he detailed the automaker's "Dare Forward 2030" plan, including the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2038.

The upcoming electric Jeep was just one piece of the automaker's aggressive vision that will center on environmental stewardship as Stellantis seeks to be a champion in the climate change fight. The strategy also calls for a continued diversity push with a commitment for women to hold 35 percent of leadership roles.

Tavares said the plan calls for battery electric vehicles to make up all of the company's sales in Europe and at least half of U.S. sales by 2030. Stellantis said it's aiming to have more than 75 battery electric models globally before the end of the decade and to reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles in that period.

"We are ready to do our part in protecting humans from the negative effects we are already seeing from climate change," Tavares said. "This is our promise to society. Reaching the carbon net zero objective by 2038 is a daring challenge; a daring challenge we are proud to lead."

Going further, the company's other goals in the plan are to double its net revenues by 2030 and sustaining double-digit adjusted operating income margins.

Another Stellantis goal is to be No. 1 in customer satisfaction for its products and services in every market.

Tavares said the automaker will do this by "reshaping the customer experience" in hopes of improving all key performance indicators by 2024. Stellantis will "use the big data to reduce our time to fix by 50 percent."

"We are spending significant time thinking about and building technologies to make it easier for customers to interact with the Stellantis universe" Tavares said.