Stellantis, LG Energy pick Canada for EV battery plant

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will build their new battery plant in Windsor-Essex County, according to people familiar with the matter.

Staff and wire reports

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said back in July 2021 the automaker was considering Canada as home to one of two battery plants the company has planned in North America.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will build their new EV battery plant in Ontario, Canada, according to a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Automotive News Canada has since learned from people with knowledge of the announcement that the two companies have decided on Windsor-Essex County as home of the plant.

Stellantis assembles the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Grand Caravan and Chrysler Voyager at its Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario.

An official announcement will likely happen on March 23, several people have said.

Stephen MacKenzie, CEO of Invest WindsorEssex, confirmed in late February 2021 that the region was in hot pursuit of an unnamed battery maker. He later told Automotive News Canada in May 2021 the company had asked for a media blackout. Mackenzie on Friday again declined to comment.

Officials at Stellantis Canada and Unifor Local 444, which represents workers at Windsor Assembly Plant, weren’t immediately available for comment.

The Canadian government’s incentives for clean-energy businesses helped lure the companies, the person said, asking not to be identified because the decision isn’t public.

Stellantis and LG Energy said in October they were planning a battery-cell making factory in North America, as Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep and Ram, expands its electric vehicle lineup with a goal of raising U.S. EV sales to 40 percent of deliveries by the end of the decade. The pair said construction of the plant is due to begin next quarter, with production slated to kick off in early 2024.

A spokesperson for LG Energy said there wasn’t any information to share as yet. Representatives for Stellantis and the Canadian embassy in Seoul didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

When asked for comment, Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said he “is confident the province will land at least one EV battery manufacturing plant before the election in June.”

Ontario’s next provincial election is expected to be held on or before June 2, 2022.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said back in July 2021 the automaker was considering Canada as home to one of two battery plants the company has planned in North America.

Tavares put Canada in the running during a fireside chat at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit. Tavares initially said a decision would be made by the end of 2021.

There have been a rash of tie-ups and arrangements between automakers and battery manufacturers in recent months as the world hurtles toward a clean energy future. Transitioning to electric cars is a key plank of that.

South Korean rival Samsung SDI Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Stellantis in October to construct a plant in the U.S. that should have an annual output of around 23 gigawatt hours by the first half of 2025, while Panasonic Corp. is engaged in talks over the site for a new U.S. factory that would supply Tesla Inc. and potentially other EV manufacturers.

In September, Ford Motor Co. and Korea’s SK Innovation Co. announced plans to spend $7 billion constructing an assembly plant and three battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Bloomberg and Greg Layson of Automotive News Canada contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota will lose RAV4, Land Cruiser, Lexus output on quake shutdowns; chip maker Renesas resumes partial production
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota will lose RAV4, Land Cruiser, Lexus output on quake shutdowns; chip maker Renesas resumes partial production
Toyota will lose RAV4, Land Cruiser, Lexus output on quake shutdowns; chip maker Renesas resumes partial production
Amassador Tai Tour Photo-MAIN_i.jpg
Inside Michigan semiconductor plant, Korean wafer maker bets big on EVs
Wire harness
Ukraine suppliers, amazingly, still making some wire harnesses amid war
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive