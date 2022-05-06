Stellantis leans on college students for tech insight

Stellantis challenged groups of college students to devise apps that use real-time vehicle data to "gamify" driving.
The April "hackathon" in Detroit yielded numerous creations meant to encourage safer behavior behind the wheel and make commutes more engaging.
The winning team was awarded $15,000 for an app that dishes out points for safe driving techniques, while deducting points for riskier behaviors. The idea is that users could compare their performance with other drivers and leverage high scores to get discounts for vehicle service, merchandise and insurance.