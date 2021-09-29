Stellantis' Italian manager faces extradition to U.S. in diesel emissions probe

MILAN -- Sergio Pasini, a manager at former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of the Stellantis group, was released on Wednesday after being arrested two days before as part of a U.S. inquiry into diesel emissions rigging, a source familiar with the matter said.

Pasini was arrested on Monday in the northern Italian city of Ferrara during a regular patrolling service, police told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

However, in a hearing on Wednesday the Court of Appeal of the city of Bologna ruled that Pasini should be freed as there was no risk of him escaping, the source said.

Pasini was ordered to attend a hearing in Bologna in 40 days, when all documents and a full arrest order from U.S. authorities are available, at which the court will rule on a request for extradition to the United States, the source added.

Pasini's lawyers, Marco Calleri and Andrea Rossetti, did not comment.

His arrest follows an an indictment in the U.S earlier this year of Pasini on charges that included conspiring to rig diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, another source said earlier on Wednesday.