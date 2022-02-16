Stellantis gets creative on cutting French jobs in move to EVs

Cutting jobs in France is never easy. So Stellantis has come up with a novel way to slim down its payroll: It sends workers emails with tips on how to get exciting new jobs -- elsewhere.

Employees are routinely sent alerts on career fairs and services to help write winning resumes -- so much so that union representatives are accusing management of harassment.

"This is not a good way to motivate people to work hard for the company," said Christine Virassamy, a representative of the CFDT union. "We have asked them to let up."

The unusual effort is a measure of how hard-pressed CEO Carlos Tavares is to cut the sprawling automaker's payroll in major markets in Europe as he strives to make good on 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) of synergies pledged as part of the 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

France alone could see as many as 10,000 departures by the end of 2025, according to some unions' estimates.

Like rivals across Europe rapidly shifting to electric vehicles, Stellantis -- with 14 car brands and some 300,000 employees globally -- is under pressure to trim its workforce.

EVs are simpler to produce and require fewer workers than combustion-engine vehicles.

Emails promoting career moves outside Stellantis are to help those who might be interested in a voluntary departure scheme, a company spokesman said.