Stellantis eyeing two more North American battery plants by 2030

DETROIT -- Stellantis will need four EV battery plants in North America by 2030, the company's North American COO said on Tuesday.

The automaker has already announced two joint-venture battery plants -- one in Indiana and the other in Canada -- and will need two more plants in the United States, Canada or Mexico, Mark Stewart said at a Reuters Events auto conference in Detroit. The first two plants are scheduled to launch in 2025.

"By quarter two, quarter three of '26, if the market continues on the path that it's on, we'll need the third plant online by late '26, early '27. We are already in discussions for plant No. 3 and possibly plant No. 4. We will need four plants by 2030."

The Indiana plant is a joint venture with South Korea's Samsung, while the Canada plant will be built with South Korea's LG Energy Solution. Partners for the two additional plants are up for discussion, Stewart said.

Stewart expects to make announcement for the third plant by the second quarter next year.