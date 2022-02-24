Stellantis extends life of 2nd shift at Canada minivan plant

Unifor Local 444, which represents workers at the factory, said in its own statement at that time the change was to take place on April 17.

Stellantis on Thursday said it “can confirm that the shift elimination timing has been extended through Q2 of 2022.”

The automaker declined to comment further on why it extended the shift.

About 4,500 people, the majority of them Unifor members, build the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for global markets, the Chrysler Grand Caravan for the Canadian market and Chrysler Voyager for fleet sales.

The cut will affect 1,800 jobs, the company previously told Automotive News Canada.

Prior to its merger with PSA Group, Fiat Chrysler pledged during 2020 contract negotiations with Unifor to invest between $1.35 billion and $1.5 billion to begin building electrified vehicles at the Windsor assembly plant.

Both the union and automaker maintain that promise will be kept.

As recently as 2019, the Windsor Assembly Plant was a three-shift operation.