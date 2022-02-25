Tavares: Suppliers will need to eat cost to keep EVs affordable

Tavares' comments came on the heels of Stellantis making controversial changes last month to its North America purchase order terms and conditions for 2022 that can force suppliers to reduce prices whenever they achieve any cost savings.

Suppliers, he says, will have to be significant contributors in the quest to build attainable EVs.

"In this transformation of the industry, it's not only about the OEMs," Tavares said during an earnings call last week. "It's also about the supplier base and, as you know, there is significant competition in the supplier base and that is going to be also a very nice Darwinian transition period for our suppliers as much as it is for the OEMs. It means that we are in the same boat, we are in the same transformation."

Tavares doesn't see a way around suppliers accepting more of a cost burden as Stellantis prepares to release an extensive roster of zero-emission models across the globe before the end of the decade. Passing much of the additional premium to the consumer isn't something Tavares is willing to do, especially when Stellantis has set a goal of having electrified vehicles account for more than 40 percent of its U.S. sales by 2030.

He said the cost of electrification is the "big gorilla in the room," with EVs being 50 percent more expensive to produce than conventional models. The company, he said, risks losing the middle class while shrinking the consumer base if the vehicles get too pricey.