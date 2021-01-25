Stellantis is born into a new world

The world looked much different when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group agreed to merge in December 2019.
Although sales were expected to slow in North America and Europe in 2020, the industry couldn't have foreseen the economic damage — and resulting lifestyle changes — that a mysterious virus beginning to spread in China soon would unleash. FCA and PSA now begin combining their operations and setting priorities amid a migration from crowded cities to roomier suburbs that could have lasting impact on consumers' vehicle needs.
"It's interesting because, first, it shows how fragile we are in terms of being able to anticipate the future," Carlos Tavares, CEO of the newly combined automaker, Stellantis, told Automotive News. "Secondly, I think it also brings a new perspective to the potential of the individual freedom of mobility."