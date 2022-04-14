Stellantis and Qualcomm team up on digital tech

Stellantis will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis to power the automaker's upcoming Brain and SmartCockpit technology platforms, the two companies said.

The collaboration will include vehicles across all of Stellantis' 14 brands, starting with Maserati in 2024, Stellantis software chief Yves Bonnefont said in a media briefing ahead of the announcement Thursday.

By 2026, the technologies will be integrated across the group's brands, he said.

"We are talking about millions of vehicles," Bonnefont added.