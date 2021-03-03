Stellantis aims to lift Fiat Chrysler margins toward PSA levels

MILAN, Italy -- Stellantis, created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, aims to lift profit margins this year toward the levels attained by its CEO Carlos Tavares at PSA.

Stellantis said it was targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent this year, assuming no further significant COVID-19 related lockdowns.

That compares with a 5.3 percent aggregated margin last year: 4.3 percent at FCA and 7.1 percent at PSA excluding a controlling stake in parts maker Faurecia, which is set to be spun off from Stellantis shortly.

Tavares delivered an improvement in margins at PSA by cutting costs, simplifying its model range and delivering synergies on its purchase of Opel/Vauxhall.

"Stellantis gets off to a flying start and is fully focused on achieving the full promised synergies," CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement on Wednesday, announcing last year's results for FCA and PSA.

Combined adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 7.1 billion euros ($8.6 billion) last year.

A Milan-based trader said that was "well above" expectations.

Stellantis targets over 5 billion euros a year in savings from the merger, without closing any plants. Tavares has also pledged not to cut jobs.

The automaker proposed to distribute a 1 billion euro dividend to its shareholders.

A capital markets day for the group is planned for late 2021 or early 2022.

Stellantis was formed in January. It has 14 brands, including Fiat, Peugeot, Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati.