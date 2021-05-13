South Korea moves to bolster local microchip industry

SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday announced bigger tax breaks plus 1 trillion won ($883 million) in loans for the local chip industry as it navigates a challenging operating environment amid a global chip shortage .

Many countries are working to bolster local chip supply chains as the severe shortage affects production in industries such as autos, and in March U.S. President Joe Biden flagged plans to invest $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research.

Some 153 chip companies including global No.1 and 2 memory chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix already have plans to invest a combined 510 trillion won ($450 billion) or more between this year and 2030, according to the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.

"As semiconductor competition intensifies around the world, it is clear that we also need to increase our competitiveness in the semiconductor industry," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said earlier this week.

