Some Tesla skeptics turning into believers

While the automaker is not without drama — CEO Elon Musk remains a wild card, and NHTSA last week said it would review a petition requesting a formal investigation of 500,000 Tesla vehicles over complaints of unintended acceleration — the gains have overshadowed the controversies and product struggles that defined 2018 and most of 2019.

The company is now worth more than General Motors and Ford Motor Co. combined.

Musk, who has publicly feuded with short sellers of the company's stock, is poised to unlock the first tranche (worth $346 million) of a lucrative pay package should Tesla reach — and maintain — a $100 billion market cap.

Tesla's rise, which could be further buoyed by fourth-quarter and full-year earnings expected to be released this month, comes as legacy automakers brace for a downturn in the market. In the period it took for Tesla's stock to double, shares of Ford and GM have hardly budged.