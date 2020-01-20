Some Tesla skeptics turning into believers

Tesla Inc.'s market value is rocketing toward the $100 billion mark faster than a SpaceX Falcon 9.

That threshold, a virtual pipe dream for most auto industry rivals, appears within reach following a three-month stretch in which the electric vehicle maker's stock has more than doubled, closing last week at more than $500 a share. The sudden surge followed a surprise third-quarter profit, the start of production in China and a sped-up timeline for the launch of its Model Y crossover.

Tesla on top
  Market cap Share price-to-sales ratio
Tesla $92 billion 3.9
GM $51 billion 0.3
Ford $36 billion 0.2
Source: Yahoo Financial, Bloomberg

While the automaker is not without drama — CEO Elon Musk remains a wild card, and NHTSA last week said it would review a petition requesting a formal investigation of 500,000 Tesla vehicles over complaints of unintended acceleration — the gains have overshadowed the controversies and product struggles that defined 2018 and most of 2019.

The company is now worth more than General Motors and Ford Motor Co. combined.

Musk, who has publicly feuded with short sellers of the company's stock, is poised to unlock the first tranche (worth $346 million) of a lucrative pay package should Tesla reach — and maintain — a $100 billion market cap.

Tesla's rise, which could be further buoyed by fourth-quarter and full-year earnings expected to be released this month, comes as legacy automakers brace for a downturn in the market. In the period it took for Tesla's stock to double, shares of Ford and GM have hardly budged.

Musk: May cash in on market cap

Wall Street reaction

The moves have Wall Street analysts, who were questioning the company's strategy after the bizarre launch of the Cybertruck in November, scrambling to change their price targets and forecasts.

"I wish I hadn't done it," Joe Osha, an analyst at JMP Securities, told Bloomberg Television about his decision to cut Tesla to the equivalent of a hold from a buy in early October. "As an analyst, whenever you end up in this not-very-good situation where you've missed a big move in a stock, there's always a temptation to just give in."

Still, he admitted, "I don't think that I'm doing my job if I tell people to buy a stock at 20 times" the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Still, the automaker has plenty of skeptics who wonder whether it can ever consistently deliver profits. Others are encouraging clients to cash in.

Ben Kallo, a Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst, downgraded Tesla stock this month to the equivalent of a hold rating.

"After several years at an outperform rating, which included contentious arguments with (evidently) high-conviction bears, we recommend profit taking," Kallo wrote this month, adding that he was "battle-worn" after a tough two years.

‘Awesome' position

Tesla could face a reckoning in 2020 as it attempts to expand its global footprint.

Some analysts, however, remain bullish. Osha told Bloomberg TV that Tesla's "competitive positioning is awesome."

Colin Rusch, a senior research analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., this month raised his price target for Tesla to $612, a level that would put the company's market cap comfortably over the $100 billion line. He described Tesla's opportunity to collect data from its vehicles for potential self-driving capabilities and its position relative to the competition as intriguing.

"Given some time, and Tesla having a little more risk tolerance as an organization and being able to learn from its mistakes, they're going to continue to evolve ahead of their competition," he told CNBC.

"One other point is really this China factory, which came up awfully quickly. ... I think that put a lot of automakers on notice as Tesla is proving to be an existential threat for those companies."

