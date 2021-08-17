Six hurt in Tesla crash in British school parking lot, paper says

Collision involving a car and pedestrians left one person in critical condition

Reuters

A Tesla Model 3

Five children and an adult were taken to hospital with injuries after a Tesla Model 3 crashed in a school parking lot in southern England on Monday, the Telegraph newspaper said.

At least one person was said to have been pinned under the electric car in the lot in Sussex, the report said.

A spokesperson for the Sussex police told the newspaper the police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians on College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday.

The National Health Service's South East Coast Ambulance Service said one person was in critical condition and three had potentially serious injuries.

It was not known if there was a driver behind the wheel at the time of the collision, the Telegraph report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

