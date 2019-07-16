Seating giant Lear lowers 2019 revenue, profit outlook

Lear Corp., a major supplier to General Motors and Ford Motor Co., is tempering expectations for its second quarter earnings by revising its 2019 financial outlook downward due to lower production from key customers and economic headwinds.

The seating and electronics supplier lowered its full-year revenue outlook by more than $1 billion to between $19.8 billion and $20.3 billion from a previous projection of between $20.9 billion to $21.7 billion. The projection also alters its year-end net income to between $885 million and $965 million from a previous outlook of between $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

Lear shares fell 3.3 percent to $130.78 in midday trading. GM is Lear's largest customer, accounting for 18 percent of the supplier's business in 2018, followed by Ford at 16 percent, according to Lear's annual 10-K report filed with U.S. regulators.

The expected reduction of earnings and profit stem from lower production from key customers, partially offset by new business, the company said in a press release . Lower than expected production will reduce core operating earnings by 1.3 percentage points to 7 percent of sales, compared with 8.3 percent of sales in 2018, the company said.

Lear, the first major supplier to signal its second-quarter performance, released some preliminary results ahead of its earnings release later this month. The supplier expects second-quarter revenue of about $5 billion, down 10 percent from the same quarter in 2018. The company also said it expects second-quarter free cash flow of about $265 million, and share repurchases to total about $160 million.

"Previously, we indicated that we anticipated an increase in industry production volumes in the second half of the year and an associated improvement in sales and earnings," CEO Ray Scott said in a statement Tuesday. "We now believe general macroeconomic and industry factors will continue to put pressure on sales and earnings throughout the remainder of 2019."

Scott said the company continues to undergo restructuring to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The company will increase its restructuring costs by $60 million to $200 million to reduce capacity. Scott did not indicate whether that capacity reduction would include layoffs.

Lear plans to permanently close its plant near Detroit in Taylor, Mich., in a move that will affect 76 employees, according to a WARN notice filed with the state last month. Lear is shifting work from the Taylor facility to one in Traverse City and said it is offering affected employees the chance to transfer, the company said. The layoffs will start Aug. 12.

Lear ranks No. 8 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 global parts suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $21.1 billion in 2018.

