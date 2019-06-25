Saikawa wins reforms at Nissan, signals hand over of power

Renault had threatened to abstain from voting on Saikawa’s overhaul plan, if its concerns about representation were not addressed. Sitting out would have effectively blocked ratification.



The sparring between the alliance partners came after Nissan reportedly undercut Renault's proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by deciding to abstain from supporting that deal.



Under the new structure, seven of the 11 board members will be outside directors. Renault will be represented by Senard and Bollore, Nissan by Saikawa and COO Yasuhiro Yamauchi.



The governance overhauls were recommendations in the final report of a special committee Saikawa set up in December to examine ways of improving corporate oversight. The panel's said “the primary root cause of the misconduct was the concentration of all authority in Mr. Ghosn.”



The report described the alleged falsification of documents dealing with compensation, and a scenario in which Ghosn supposedly had full freedom to single-handedly decide pay for directors and top executives, including himself. Checks and balances failed, it said, because Ghosn coalesced key administrative authority in a few trusted lieutenants.



“Ghosn made the certain administrative departments which would be able to discover management misconduct opaque by concentrating authority,” the committee wrote.



“The checks and balances functions of the certain departments did not necessarily function effectively with respect to Mr. Ghosn’s demands for his personal gain,” it said.



Ghosn denies all wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a corporate coup by Japanese executives at Nissan who fear losing power through closer integration with Renault. Ghosn defends himself saying that he always acted with the full authority of the Nissan board.