Rivian opens up the books

The EV startup's recent SEC filing shows its deep ties to Amazon, global plans for multiple factories and its rapid cash burn prior to delivering its first vehicles.

Like many electric vehicle startups, California-based Rivian has faced its share of skepticism, despite investments by Amazon and Ford Motor Co. Plenty of EV pretenders have already come and gone.

But with Rivian laying the groundwork for an initial public offering, the maker of the R1T electric pickup has opened its books and revealed plans for the future, fueling a big round of new optimism.

The public disclosures paint the picture of a new automaker on the move.

The detailed filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Rivian's deep ties to Amazon, which has a multiyear order for 100,000 electric delivery vans on its RCV platform. The first production vans should be ready by December, the automaker revealed.

Next moves

  • Rivian plans to ramp up production of the R1T electric pickup in Normal, Ill., after the 1st one rolled off the line in mid-September.
  • It will launch the next vehicle on the R1 platform, the R1S 3-row SUV, in December.
  • The company expects to begin producing in December the 1st of the 100,000 electric vans ordered by Amazon.
Scaringe: Kudos from Bezos

"Through our work with Amazon, we believe we will be well positioned to leverage our learnings to build capabilities that will accelerate our progress towards a leadership position in the commercial vehicle market and our deployment of new business models," the company said in the filing.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos praised Rivian on Twitter while ribbing founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. "A lot to still prove out there for sure," Bezos tweeted, "but the Rivian team is world class and @RJScaringe is one of the greatest entrepreneurs I've ever met. Now, RJ, where are our vans?!"

According to Bloomberg, valuation for the novice automaker is targeted at $80 billion.

Early reviews

The company has also produced its first vehicles and taken journalists and analysts on extensive drives in the midsize R1T, generating positive reviews — and even some orders — from the industry experts.

The SEC document says that Rivian will offer a proprietary fleet management platform, FleetOS, through a subscription model. The tool is designed to work with Rivian and non-Rivian vehicles to reach more customers, the company said.

On the product side, Rivian said it expects to launch its second vehicle on the R1 platform, the R1S, a three-row SUV, in December. Rivian said it has 48,390 nonbinding preorders for the R1T and R1S in the U.S. and Canada.

Rivian's sole manufacturing facility in Normal, Ill., is responsible for the R1T, R1S, the delivery vans, battery packs, drive units and vehicle components, the filing said. Current plant capacity is 150,000 vehicles a year, but the startup expects to increase that to 200,000 by 2023 as it introduces additional variants on the R1 platform.

The company also said its plans include additional domestic and international factories.

Income issues

"Our launch is focused on the U.S. and Canadian markets," Rivian said in the filing. "We intend to enter Western European markets in the near term, followed by entry into major Asian-Pacific markets. To serve global demand, we plan to localize production and supply chains in these regions."

First, however, Rivian is looking to start generating some income from sales. The company said it had a net loss of more than $1 billion in 2020 in addition to $994 million in the first half of this year. While generating losses is not uncommon for a startup with Rivian's ambitions, it is a significant risk factor for investors, the company said.

"We believe that we will continue to incur operating and net losses in the future while we grow, including following our initial generation of revenues from the sale of our vehicles," Rivian said.

As is common in IPO filings, the company pointed out a long list of other challenges, from the uncertainty over EV adoption rates to its ability to execute its direct-to-consumer model and adequately service those vehicles.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said Rivian's post-sales experience will likely be more important for the company's long-term success than just building a great pickup, SUV and delivery van that customers may be clamoring for.

"With Amazon and Ford invested in it, my concern is not that it's vaporware," Brauer said. "My concern is what it always is with companies like this, including Tesla — it's the ownership experience.

"It's easy to build a prototype, a first production model and ramp up higher-volume production models — relative to the whole process of being a car company. What's hard is post-purchase support," Brauer said.

With direct-to-consumer models, EV startups are taking a big chance on whether they will be able to serve a growing customer base without the help of dealers.

"Whether it's Lucid or Rivian or Fisker," Brauer said, "I want to know what's your dealer count, where do I go to get it fixed, and how long does it take? And most don't have good answers."

