Rivian's second plant could be near Atlanta, report says

Rivian's second plant could be located in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.

The electric-truck maker is in late-stage negotiations for a parcel of land east of Atlanta that would be home to a factory that would manufacture vehicles and batteries, according to the report.

Rivian, in a statement, did not address a specific plant location, but confirmed discussions with "multiple locations."

"Rivian is in discussions with multiple locations as part of a competitive process for siting a second manufacturing facility," the statement said. "This may include Rivian being involved in certain public facing processes at potential locations. Involvement in these processes does not indicate a final decision."

Fresh off last week's initial public offering, Rivian is flush with cash, with about $16 billion on hand .

The company has already committed around $5 billion of its hoard for a new plant. In a stock prospectus, Rivian says it will not be profitable until it adds more models and achieves higher volume than the 150,000 units the company's Normal, Ill., plant can build.