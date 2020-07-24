Rivian EVs scheduled to arrive next summer

Rivian said Friday it expects to begin delivering a battery-electric pickup and battery-electric SUV to customers starting next summer.

The R1T pickup will arrive first, in June; the R1S utility vehicle is scheduled to roll off the line in August 2021.

The timing puts the company about six months behind original launch plans. But Rivian, like all other automakers, has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivian, backed by Ford Motor Co., Cox Automotive, Amazon and others, began assembling vehicles on a pilot production line this week.