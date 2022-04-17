Rivian CEO says temporary parts crunch won't affect company's bright future

NORMAL, Ill. — Rivian Automotive's modern factory in Central Illinois could pump out far more R1T pickups, R1S SUVs and Amazon delivery vans except for the shortage of a few key parts. But its slow-motion production ramp doesn't threaten the EV startup's bright future, CEO RJ Scaringe told Automotive News.

"There's 168 hours in a week," Scaringe said in an interview at the factory last week. "We're using a very small fraction of those hours [for production]. So that's by far our biggest focus as an organization — getting as many parts as we possibly can so we can be building more vehicles."

Rivan estimates it will make about 25,000 vehicles this year , about half what it could produce with adequate parts supply. At full ramp, the factory has the capacity to build 150,000 vehicles a year.