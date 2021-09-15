Rivian aims to raise as much as $8 billion in IPO, report says

Rivian, the Amazon.com Inc.-backed electric vehicle maker that registered last month for a stock market debut, is aiming to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion with the listing, making it one of the largest U.S. initial public offerings of recent years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rivian, which counts Ford Motor Co. and T. Rowe Price among its investors, registered the IPO confidentially with U.S. regulators last month. It is seeking a valuation of about $80 billion in the listing, which is expected to land in late October or November, the sources said.

Rivian declined to comment.

If Rivian raises $8 billion in the IPO, that would rank as the fourth biggest of the past decade in the United States. Only three other companies have raised more than $8 billion in IPOs since 2011, according to Dealogic: Alibaba, which raised a world-record $25 billion in 2014; Facebook, which raised $16 billion in 2012; and Uber, which raised $8.1 billion in 2019.

Proceeds from the IPO will allow Rivian to expand production beyond its assembly plant in Normal, Ill. The startup has said it is in talks with multiple locations to build a second U.S. factory, which documents viewed by Reuters show would include an investment of at least $5 billion.

Rivian has not provided details on its IPO plans, but it is expected to reveal its finances for the first time in a public filing in the coming weeks.