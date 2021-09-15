Rivian aims to raise as much as $8 billion in IPO, report says

The offering is expected in late October or November, Reuters reported.

BEN KLAYMAN and ANIRBAN SEN
Reuters
RIVIAN

Rivian's assembly plant in Normal, Ill.

Rivian, the Amazon.com Inc.-backed electric vehicle maker that registered last month for a stock market debut, is aiming to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion with the listing, making it one of the largest U.S. initial public offerings of recent years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rivian, which counts Ford Motor Co. and T. Rowe Price among its investors, registered the IPO confidentially with U.S. regulators last month. It is seeking a valuation of about $80 billion in the listing, which is expected to land in late October or November, the sources said.

Rivian declined to comment.

If Rivian raises $8 billion in the IPO, that would rank as the fourth biggest of the past decade in the United States. Only three other companies have raised more than $8 billion in IPOs since 2011, according to Dealogic: Alibaba, which raised a world-record $25 billion in 2014; Facebook, which raised $16 billion in 2012; and Uber, which raised $8.1 billion in 2019.

Proceeds from the IPO will allow Rivian to expand production beyond its assembly plant in Normal, Ill. The startup has said it is in talks with multiple locations to build a second U.S. factory, which documents viewed by Reuters show would include an investment of at least $5 billion.

Rivian has not provided details on its IPO plans, but it is expected to reveal its finances for the first time in a public filing in the coming weeks.

Related Article
Delays by Rivian raise customers' frustration

California-based Rivian is among the most well-funded U.S. startups, having raised $10.5 billion since the start of 2019. Other investors include BlackRock Inc., Soros Fund Management, Fidelity and Saudi auto distributor Abdul Latif Jameel Co.

While Rivian has been dubbed the "Tesla killer" in some quarters, it is still tiny compared with Tesla Inc., which boasts a market cap of nearly $740 billion and plans to build a pickup truck that would compete with Rivian's R1T.

Rivian's flotation is expected to round out another record year for U.S. IPOs. Companies have raised more than $230 billion so far this year through share sales, according to data from Dealogic, and are on track to raise tens of billions more before the year ends.

Founded as Mainstream Motors in 2009 by CEO R.J. Scaringe, the company changed its name to Rivian in 2011. “Rivian” is derived from "Indian River" in Florida, a place Scaringe frequented in a rowboat as a youth.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nikola showcases German plant nearing first production of electric trucks
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Nikola truck.jpg
Nikola showcases German plant nearing first production of electric trucks
Volvo grille new web.jpg
Volvo Cars gears up for $20 billion stock offering in coming weeks, report says
Mercedes S-Class at Dealer.jpg
Mercedes sees sales stabilizing by year end despite chip turmoil
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive