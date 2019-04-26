Renault plans merger with Nissan through holding company, report says

TOKYO -- Renault will propose to Nissan a plan to create a joint holding company that would give both automakers equal footing as Renault seeks further integration with its Japanese partner, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Under the proposal, both automakers would nominate a nearly equal number of directors to the new company in which ordinary shares in both Nissan and Renault would be transferred on a balanced basis, the newspaper said without citing sources.

This would effectively dilute the stake held by the French government in Renault to around 7 percent to 8 percent, from its current 15 percent, the report said. The new company would be headquartered in a third country, such as Singapore.

Renault plans to make the proposal to Nissan soon, the Nikkei said, having modified an earlier merger idea which Nissan rejected on April 12.

Nissan declined to comment on the issue.

“What we always said, and we still say the exact same thing, is that what we want is the alliance to be irreversible,” Renault Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos said Friday on the company’s first quarter conference call when asked about its plans. “This is what we are pursuing collectively with Nissan.”

The report of the proposal comes as the outlook for the alliance -- one of the world's top automaking partnerships -- has clouded since the arrest in November of its main architect, Carlos Ghosn, for financial misconduct.

It also comes as Nissan's financial performance struggles following years of focusing on volume sales over building its brand, particularly in the United States, its biggest market.

Earlier this week, the Japanese automaker slashed its profit forecast for the year just ended to its lowest in nearly a decade, citing weakness in its U.S. operations.

Renault for years has been vying for a closer merger with Nissan, which it rescued from the brink of bankruptcy two decades ago. Ghosn had been working to achieve a deeper integration before his arrest on financial misconduct charges in November last year.