Renault-Nissan plows $26B into electrification blitz

TOKYO -- Alliance partners Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will invest 23 billion euros ($26 billion) into electric vehicles over the next five years and jointly develop a common automotive electronic architecture as the struggling Franco-Japanese group tries to regain lost momentum.

The Alliance, in its first major announcement in two years, said the partners will jointly launch 35 new EVs over the next five years as part of the new offensive. And they will pursue a common strategy to secure global battery production capacity of 220 GWh by 2030.

As part of the push, Renault will lead development of a common centralized electrical and electronic architecture and will introduce its first "full software defined vehicle" by 2025.

The three automakers aim to have commonized platforms underpin about 80 percent of their combined 90 nameplates by 2026, up from about 60 percent today, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The leaders of all three companies outlined the shared vision for 2030 in an online news conference and painted a picture of unity, after a period of upheaval following the arrest of former Alliance Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Japan on charges of financial misconduct at Nissan.

The new investment announced by the new leadership team, headed by Alliance Operating Board Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, is more than double the 10 billion euros ($$11.3 billion) already invested by the three partners in electrification.

They said the 35 new EVs by 2030 is more than triple the 10 EV models that are already on sale by Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.