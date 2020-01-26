Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet amid bid to revive r&d projects, report says

PARIS -- Renault's engineering boss will meet his counterpart at Nissan in Japan this week, two sources close to Renault said, as the automakers seek to revive projects crucial to an alliance left reeling by the Carlos Ghosn affair.

According to the sources, Renault's Gilles Le Borgne, who was hired on Jan. 6 from rival automaker PSA Group, will meet Nissan's Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, the Nissan executive in charge of delivering the joint engineering projects.

Renault-Nissan's cost-saving alliance is vital to both companies as the car industry battles a slowdown and huge investments in cleaner vehicles and automated driving.

"The alliance has taken a hit, but the alliance engineering team is still there," said a third source, who is close to the alliance. "You cannot, from one day to the next, stop something that's been embedded so deeply," the source said.

Renault did not respond to a request for comment on Le Borgne's meetings.