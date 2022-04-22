Renault eyes possible IPO for separating its EV business

The move could come in the second half of 2023.

Reuters

Renault makes EVs including the Zoe hatchback.

PARIS -- Renault said that "all options are on the table" for separating its electric-vehicle business, including a possible public listing in the second half of 2023.

Thierry Pieton, Renault's finance chief, said that any plans were subject to approval from its alliance partner Nissan, but made clear that the Japanese automaker "is in the loop" as it weighs up its options.

Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion engine businesses as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen Group.

Ford said last month that it will run its EV business separately from its legacy combustion engine operations.

On Friday, Renault posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, as higher prices and rising EV sales largely offset the impact of the war in Ukraine and an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

Renault said it is "making progress" in negotiating the future of its Russian unit AvtoVAZ after saying last month that it was assessing the future of the automaker, in which it holds a 68 percent stake.

