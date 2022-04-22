Renault eyes possible IPO for separating its EV business

PARIS -- Renault said that "all options are on the table" for separating its electric-vehicle business, including a possible public listing in the second half of 2023.

Thierry Pieton, Renault's finance chief, said that any plans were subject to approval from its alliance partner Nissan, but made clear that the Japanese automaker "is in the loop" as it weighs up its options.



Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion engine businesses as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen Group.