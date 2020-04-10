Renault could seek billions in bank loans, chairman says

PARIS -- Renault could seek bank loans worth 4 billlion to 5 billion euros ($4.4-$5.4 billion), the automaker's chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, said.

"It could be in that sort of region," Senard told RTL radio on Friday.

Senard also reiterated that Renault is not currently envisaging a scenario where the French state would nationalize the company.

On Thursday, Renault canceled its dividend and said that Senard and interim CEO Clotilde Delbos had agreed to pay cuts of 25 percent in the second quarter to help finance a solidarity fund for staff affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's delivered downgrades on Thursday to Renault and PSA Group, cutting Renault's bonds to junk status due to the impact of the new coronavirus. PSA's outlook was cut to "negative" from "stable."