Renault could explore Nissan stake sale to help fund EV shift

Renualt Group is considering selling part of its Nissan stake, a move that could raise billions of euros for its shift to electric vehicles and ease long-standing tensions with its alliance partner, people familiar with the matter said.

Nissan itself might be willing to buy some of the 1.83 billion shares in the Japanese automaker that Renault owns, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are not public.

Renault might also seek other acquirers for a portion of its 43 percent stake in Nissan, the people said.

Spokespeople for Renault and Nissan declined to comment.

By paring a stake worth 983.5 billion yen ($7.6 billion), Renault would be walking a fine line: trying to rebalance a 23-year-old alliance without unraveling it.

A lopsided cross-shareholding structure -- Nissan owns just 15 percent of Renault and lacks voting rights -- has been a pain point for factions of Nissan executives going back years.

A sale could help finance major structural changes that Renault CEO Luca de Meo began to sketch out in February. The company is considering a breakup and separate listing of its EV business. Its legacy business could then join forces with a partner.

One option would be China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which controls Volvo Cars, the people said.

Renault reached a joint production deal with Geely earlier this year for a South Korean plant, and the two have said they may also cooperate in China.

A representative for Geely declined to comment.