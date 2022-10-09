Renault could agree to cutting Nissan stake, report says

Renault is open to reducing its stake in Nissan as the partners bargain over the French carmaker's plan to split its electric-car and combustion-engine assets, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Executives have discussed Renault's carve-out plan and reshaping the pair's two decade-old alliance since February during meetings in France and Japan.

Negotiations are intensifying as the French company plans to announce details in early November.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo was due to attend the Formula 1 race in Suzuka, Japan, on Sunday, giving him an opportunity to speak with Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

The parties' lopsided capital ties have long been a contentious issue for Nissan. The Japanese company is pressing Renault to reduce its stake to 15 percent from 43 percent to draw level with Nissan's share in Renault, the people said, declining to be named as details are private.

While this weekend's talks are unlikely to yield concrete results, any movement will hinge on concessions from Nissan and probably include agreed upon price levels or specific project milestones that will trigger share sales, they said. The French state, with a 15 percent shareholding in Renault, also needs to approve any plan, they said.

Transformational revamp

The potentially transformational revamp, which could take effect as soon as next year, comes as Renault seeks to build a future in a declining European car market, the automaker's mainstay.