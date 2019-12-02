Renault close to finalizing shortlist for new CEO, chairman says

PARIS -- Renault is close to finalizing the shortlist of names for the post of CEO and could complete the list before the end of the year, Jean-Dominique Senard, the automaker's chairman, said on Monday.

Senard told reporters on the sidelines of a French automaker conference that the shortlist would be finished "in a very short space of time."

Renault ousted former CEO Thierry Bollore in October, with Renault and alliance partner Nissan trying to rekindle their relationship after the arrest of the alliance's former head Carlos Ghosn.