Renault charged in France with deception over diesel probe

The automaker has been ordered to make a 20 million euros ($24.36 million) deposit as part of the probe by French judicial authorities.

Reuters

Renault said on Tuesday that French judicial authorities have charged the automaker with deception over a diesel emissions probe launched in 2017.

Renault said the company has been ordered to make a 20 million euros ($24.36 million) deposit as part of the probe.

The automaker will also have to provide 60 million euros in bank guarantees to cover potential damages.

Renault denies any wrongdoing.

"All Renault vehicles have always been approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," the company said in a statement.

Related Article
Renault and U.S. group Plug Power launch hydrogen power venture
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
ChargePoint CEO sees electric pickups winning over Americans
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
ChargePoint CEO sees electric pickups winning over Americans
ChargePoint CEO sees electric pickups winning over Americans
Renault and U.S. group Plug Power launch hydrogen power venture
Renault and U.S. group Plug Power launch hydrogen power venture
Tesla files trademark paperwork for restaurant concept
Tesla files trademark paperwork for restaurant concept
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-7-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive