Renault charged in France with deception over diesel probe

Renault said on Tuesday that French judicial authorities have charged the automaker with deception over a diesel emissions probe launched in 2017.

Renault said the company has been ordered to make a 20 million euros ($24.36 million) deposit as part of the probe.

The automaker will also have to provide 60 million euros in bank guarantees to cover potential damages.

Renault denies any wrongdoing.

"All Renault vehicles have always been approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," the company said in a statement.