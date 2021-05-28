Rea Stark's Lamborghini bid still stands despite VW rejection

HAMBURG -- Quantum Group's 7.5 billion euro ($9.1 billion) bid for Volkswagen Group's supercar brand Lamborghini still stands, the Swiss group's founding partner said on Friday, days after VW said the unit was not up for sale.

"Of course our offer is still valid. After all we have carefully weighed and thought through our decision for Lamborghini and the attached offer and concept," Rea Stark told Reuters.

"And if there is willingness to negotiate -- whether that's investments, guarantees or the purchase price -- then of course we are still prepared," he said.

Stark said that in addition to the 7.5 billion euro bid, first submitted to VW in late February but only made public this week, Quantum has offered 1 billion to 2 billion euros to cover investments and guarantees for jobs and sites at Lamborghini.

"We deem this a fair first offer, it's a valuation that is common for luxury brands," Stark said.