Rare Jaguars, first Land Rover to celebrate queen's 70 years

The procession was to follow a nearly 2-mile route echoing the route of the queen's 1952 coronation.

"It is a true honor for our vehicles to play a part in this momentous occasion to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee," JLR Chief of Staff Chris Thorp said in a statement. "As the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, head of the Commonwealth, patron of more than 600 charities as well as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, the queen is a remarkable role model and we are delighted to celebrate with her today."

Land Rover engineers will work with British Red Cross representatives to adapt the Defender 130 for use in emergency response and ambulance support work. Its off-road capability will help the organization access remote areas and reach people affected by disasters and other emergencies across the U.K.