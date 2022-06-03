Rare Jaguars, first Land Rover to celebrate queen's 70 years

Jaguar Land Rover celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne with 26 vehicles in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and the donation of a Defender 130 to the British Red Cross.
The pageant on Sunday, June 5, was scheduled to feature two of the queen's Land Rover Defenders, three Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles from James Bond films and a collection of Jaguar convertibles, including a bespoke 1965 Series 1 E-type Roadster with metallic blue paintwork inspired by the United Kingdom's Union Jack flag. Also participating in the event were to be the first Land Rover unveiled at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show, an F-Pace plug-in hybrid and an electric I-Pace from the E-Trophy racing series.