Ram tops J.D. Power initial quality rankings for first time

Ram topped the industry in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for the first time, while Stellantis stablemate Dodge landed in the No. 2 spot after last year becoming the first domestic brand to lead the ranking.

Another Stellantis brand, Jeep, jumped into the eighth spot to give the automaker three brands in the top 10 in the 2021 ranking.

Ram ranked 21st just two years ago. It then vaulted to No. 3 in 2020 and continued that momentum in the 2021 study. Dodge in 2019 rose to the top 10 for the first time before its first-place finish last year.

"What it boils down to is just a lot of hard work on the part of the Stellantis team throughout the organization to improve their quality," Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, told Automotive News. "Maybe 10 years ago, it wasn't the best. Five years ago, it was getting competitive, and now they're one of the best in the industry, particularly on the Ram side."

Sargent added: "Pickup trucks are not easy to build, [and] the Ram is loaded with content and lots of variations. They have a pretty tough life, with demanding customers. To be No. 1, when all you do is build pickups, is really pretty impressive."