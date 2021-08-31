Ram tops J.D. Power initial quality rankings for first time

Dodge ranked second, followed by Lexus and Mitsubishi in a tie for third.

Ram topped the industry in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for the first time, while Stellantis stablemate Dodge landed in the No. 2 spot after last year becoming the first domestic brand to lead the ranking.

Another Stellantis brand, Jeep, jumped into the eighth spot to give the automaker three brands in the top 10 in the 2021 ranking.

Ram ranked 21st just two years ago. It then vaulted to No. 3 in 2020 and continued that momentum in the 2021 study. Dodge in 2019 rose to the top 10 for the first time before its first-place finish last year.

"What it boils down to is just a lot of hard work on the part of the Stellantis team throughout the organization to improve their quality," Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, told Automotive News. "Maybe 10 years ago, it wasn't the best. Five years ago, it was getting competitive, and now they're one of the best in the industry, particularly on the Ram side."

Sargent added: "Pickup trucks are not easy to build, [and] the Ram is loaded with content and lots of variations. They have a pretty tough life, with demanding customers. To be No. 1, when all you do is build pickups, is really pretty impressive."

J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study
Nameplate IQS rankingProblems per 100 vehicles
Ram128
Dodge139
Lexus144
Mitsubishi144
Nissan146
Kia147
Genesis148
Hyundai149
Jeep149
Chevrolet151
Mini151
Buick156
Toyota157
Ford162
Industry Average  162
Lincoln163
Porsche163
GMC164
Honda164
Jaguar165
BMW166
Infiniti170
Cadillac173
Mazda177
Subaru182
Mercedes-Benz193
Acura200
Land Rover200
Alfa Romeo204
Volvo210
Volkswagen213
Audi240
Chrysler251
Tesla*231
* J.D. Power said Tesla is "not officially ranked" in the study. The automaker refuses to grant J.D. Power permission to survey its owners in 15 states. But the firm said it was able to collect a large enough sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states to calculate Tesla's score.
Mark Champine, head of North America customer experience at Stellantis, said in a statement that the strong showing "is not a data-point; this is a trend."

Champine said that product design was key and that "if you start with strong design, and follow that up with discipline on the plant floor, you get the kind of results we're seeing today."

After Ram and Dodge, the upper ranks of the study were dominated by Asian brands, with Lexus sitting in a tie for third with Mitsubishi. They were followed by Nissan, Kia and Genesis, with Hyundai tying with Jeep for eighth place. Chevrolet and Mini tied for 10th.

Hyundai Motor Group had the most model-level awards, with seven, while Toyota Motor Corp. earned five awards and BMW tallied four model wins, including for the X7 crossover as the top-ranked large premium utility vehicle.

Mitsubishi continued its rise after finishing in sixth place last year, a major improvement from 2019, when it finished near the bottom. Mitsubishi may have been helped by having less bells and whistles than other models, as Sargent said there's a market for more straightforward vehicles that aren't as complex.

"Generally speaking, Mitsubishis are less expensive, lower-content vehicles," Sargent said. "They typically don't have all the latest technology on them, which is causing a lot of other automakers a lot of challenges. And so not having wireless smartphone mirroring, not having all the latest infotainment features, or the latest whatever features, that certainly means there's less to go wrong."

Top three models per segment
Car Segments
SegmentHighest rankedOthers ranked
Small Car*Hyundai AccentChevrolet Spark
Small Premium Car*BMW 2 SeriesAcura ILX
Compact CarKia ForteNissan Sentra (tie), Toyota Corolla (tie)
Compact Premium CarLexus RCBMW 4 Series, Lexus IS
Premium Sporty CarChevrolet CorvettePorsche 718, Lexus LC
Midsize CarNissan AltimaChevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry
Midsize Premium Car*Cadillac CT5Lexus ES
Upper Midsize Premium CarGenesis G80BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class
SUV Segments
Small SUVKia SoulMitsubishi Outlander Sport, Chevrolet Trax
Small Premium SUVLexus UXAudi Q3, Volvo XC40
Compact SUVKia SportageHyundai Tucson, Buick Envision
Compact Premium SUVBMW X4Lincoln Corsair, Porsche Macan
Midsize SUVNissan MuranoChevrolet Blazer, Jeep Grand Cherokee
Midsize Premium SUV*Lexus RX
Upper Midsize SUVKia TellurideChevrolet Traverse, Toyota Highlander
Upper Midsize Premium SUVBMW X6Genesis GV80, Porsche Cayenne
Large SUV*Toyota SequoiaChevrolet Tahoe
Large Premium SUVBMW X7Lexus LX (tie), Toyota Land Cruiser (tie)
Van and Pickup Segments
MinivanKia SedonaHonda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna
Midsize PickupJeep GladiatorFord Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado
Large Light Duty PickupToyota TundraRam 1500, Nissan Titan
Large Heavy Duty Pickup*Ram 2500/3500Ford Super Duty
*No other model in this segment performs above segment average.
There must be at least three models with 80% of market sales or four models with 67% of the market share in any given award segment for an award to be presented. In the Premium Sport Car segment, these criteria were not met, thus no awards will be issued.
Source: J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study
Tesla improves, unofficially

Tesla's finish near the bottom is unofficial. The brand has consistently refused to grant J.D. Power permission to survey owners in 15 states, a requirement to participate. Still, the electric vehicle maker's score improved from 2020, with 231 problems per 100 vehicles, 19 fewer than last year. Tesla’s score was calculated based on a sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states.

J.D. Power tracks initial quality by measuring the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. The company said the industry average of 162 problems per 100 vehicles is four fewer than in 2020, with 20 of 32 brands improving.

This year's study, J.D. Power said, is based on responses from 110,827 purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model vehicles. The study asked 223 questions organized into nine vehicle categories (infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate) designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement.

Infotainment continues to be a drag on the industry, as the category accounted for 25 percent of the problems reported, the company said.

However, voice recognition wasn't the main source of infotainment problems for the first time since 2011. This year, the most frequent infotainment issues stemmed from connectivity hiccups with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, particularly when the systems are operated wirelessly.

"Specifically, what it was this year is with smartphone mirroring," Sargent said. "So if somebody is trying to get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to work on a vehicle by mirroring off of their phone, that is the problem. Bluetooth connectivity is actually not so much of a problem as it used to be."

