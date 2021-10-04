Qualcomm, investment firm agree to buy Veoneer for $4.5B, trumping Magna

STOCKHOLM -- Swedish automotive technology group Veoneer said on Monday chipmaker Qualcomm Inc and SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership, had reached a definite agreement to buy it.

Veoneer said in a statement the two would buy it for $37 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of $4.5 billion.

Shares in Veoneer 3.7 percent to $35.84 in early trading in New York.

