DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has taken a 4.69 percent stake in QuantumScape Corp., which is developing solid-state lithium metal batteries, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by the company showed.

QIA's stake in QuantumScape, whose batteries will be used in electric cars, is worth around $446 million at the company's current market value of $9.5 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data on Monday.