PSA's Tavares sees more auto deals, and some failures, in electric shift

NICK CAREY
Reuters

Carlos Tavares

The head of Peugeot maker PSA Group expects more consolidation in the auto industry as carmakers invest vast sums to make EVs, he said on Monday, while predicting some wouldn't make it through the coming decade.

"Only the most agile with a Darwinian spirit will survive," Carlos Tavares said at the Reuters Automotive Summit teleconference, adding PSA was no longer investing in internal combustion engines as Europe and China push for cleaner driving.

Tavares also said PSA was far ahead of its objectives in meeting European Union CO2 emission targets.

PSA is working towards a planned merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Tavares reiterated this was on track for the first quarter of 2021.

"So far, so good," he said, adding much of the hard work in bringing the two companies together had already been done.

PSA and FCA will operate under the name Stellantis after they merge, becoming the world's fourth-largest carmaker.

Tavares said one of the tasks facing the merged group would be improving its performance in China, the world's largest car market, where it will have a considerably smaller market share than in Europe and the United States.

"No global car company can afford not to be in the largest car market in the world," Tavares said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW is looking at carving out Lamborghini and Ducati
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW is looking at carving out Lamborghini and Ducati
VW is looking at carving out Lamborghini and Ducati
Nissan said to explore possible sale of stake in Mitsubishi; COO denies talks
Nissan said to explore possible sale of stake in Mitsubishi; COO denies talks
Jeeps star in Biden victory event
Jeeps star in Biden victory event
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-16-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive