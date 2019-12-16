PSA wins French support for Fiat Chrysler deal, report says

PARIS/MILAN -- PSA Group has secured the backing of one of its major shareholders, the French government, for its plan to merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The French state, which holds roughly 12 percent in PSA and has board representation, is supporting a binding memorandum of understanding that could be approved this week, said the people, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are private. PSA directors are scheduled to meet Tuesday to review the terms, which reflect minor changes to an accord unveiled Oct. 31, the people said.

An official at the French finance ministry, and representatives at PSA and Fiat declined to comment. BPI, the French state-backed investor that holds the stake, didn’t return requests for comment.

The carmakers sketched out at the end of October their plan to combine to create a regional powerhouse to challenge Volkswagen Group. The new company would be based in the Netherlands and headed by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares. Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann would keep his role as chairman.

Bulking up

The deal will turn two mid-sized carmakers into a global giant, with sales of more than 8 million vehicles a year and a stable of brands including PSA’s Peugeot and Citroen and Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Ram.

The automakers are responding to growing pressure on the industry to pool resources for r&d, manufacturing and purchasing in the face of trade tensions, a global slowdown and an expensive shift toward electric and self-driving technology.

PSA has a stock market valuation of about 20 billion euros ($22 billion) while FCA's market value stands at about 21 billion euros.