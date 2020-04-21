PSA seeks to avoid state aid to keep FCA merger on track

PARIS — PSA Group hopes to avoid tapping French government loans, which could complicate its pending merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the automaker said.

PSA said 90 percent of its employees were on furlough or partial unemployment plans, which in France for instance are government-funded, but has so far not resorted to other forms of state aid.

"We want the company to be as free as possible of public dependence," CFO Philippe de Rovira told analysts on Tuesday, adding that PSA had not asked for any government-guaranteed loans.

PSA also said it had not yet made a decision on whether to pay a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on 2019 earnings.

A number of other automakers, including Renault and Ford, have said they will not be paying dividends as they burn through cash with dealerships and factories idled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The French government has urged companies looking to tap state support to scrap or moderate dividend payments. The government holds around 12 percent of PSA Group shares, as well as 15 percent of Renault shares.