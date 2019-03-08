Porsche to hike Taycan output

“The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are,” Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen said Friday in a statement. “We’ve therefore increased our production capacities.”

The Taycan will be unveiled in September with a price range between the 74,800-euro ($83,866) Cayenne SUV and the 97,800-euro Panamera coupe to compete with Tesla Inc.’s Model S. The car is part of a wave of new models from Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Audi that’ll challenge Tesla’s electric-car leadership.

Porsche is parent Volkswagen AG’s most profitable brand and its success is vital for the group to pull off the industry’s most aggressive push into electric vehicles. VW has allocated some 40 billion euros for electric and connected cars and targets 50 battery-powered models by 2025. To help drive uptake, Porsche is installing fast chargers at its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that’ll get the Taycan’s battery up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) in four minutes. The car’s overall range on a single charge stands at 500 kilometers.

The model’s planned production of 20,000 vehicles per year is based on a two-shift system at Porsche’s main site in Stuttgart, Germany, and can be expanded if needed, production chief Albrecht Reimold told reporters last year. Porsche also confirmed recently it will offer a fully-electric version of its best-selling Macan SUV.

Interested Taycan buyers are required to make a down payment of 2,500 euros in Europe to register.