Porsche arranges IPO demand at up to $85B valuation, report says

Porsche has lined up investor interest for its initial public offering at a valuation of as much as $85 billion, signaling one of Europe’s biggest-ever listings is poised to go ahead despite market headwinds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Volkswagen Group’s sports-car brand has secured pre-orders that exceed the shares on offer at a valuation between 60 billion and 85 billion euros ($85 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Porsche plans to announce its intention to float in Frankfurt in the first week of September after a supervisory board sign-off, barring unexpected market shocks, they said.

Big-name investors including T Rowe Price Group and Qatar Investment Authority have already indicated interest in subscribing to the IPO in that valuation range, the people said.

Porsche has also been gauging interest from billionaires including the founder of energy drink maker Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, as well as LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, the people said.

Spokespeople for VW and Porsche declined to comment, while representatives for the potential investors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.