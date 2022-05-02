Porsche and Audi have decided to join Formula One

The VW CEO confirmed the move.

Reuters
REUTERS

Formula One cars racing in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 23.

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group's premium brands, Audi and Porsche, have decided to join Formula One, VW Group CEO Herbert Diess said.

Audi is ready to offer around 500 million euros ($556.30 million) for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, a source told Reuters in March, while Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time.

Diess, speaking on YouTube on Monday, said that Porsche's preparations were a little more concrete.

The decision comes as VW Group prepares for a possible listing of its Porsche car division planned for the fourth quarter of this year, though sources have said the entry into F1 racing would likely happen in a few years' time.

VW Group last month said its supervisory board had backed plans for the brands to potentially join F1 as early as 2026.

Porsche and Audi will provide further information on the details at a later date, a VW spokesperson said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hyundai is ending projects with Rimac
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Mate Rimac and Hyundai Chung.jpg
Hyundai is ending projects with Rimac
VW ID Buzz tests Munich 2022.jpg
VW to use Qualcomm chips for automnomous vehicles
The Tahoes will be used to transport Ukrainians out of harm’s way.
Ukraine gets 50 Tahoes, 50 Rangers
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-2-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive