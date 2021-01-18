Political donations under scrutiny after U.S. Capitol siege

Major leaders in the auto industry have joined a growing list of corporations and business groups that are reconsidering political contributions to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

The violent assault by a mob that stormed the building Jan. 6 temporarily delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory and left at least five people dead. President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the attack by repeating his claim that the election was "rigged" during a rally that day near the White House.

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found that would change the outcome of the election, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Last week, Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice, after the House charged him with incitement of insurrection for his actions during the rally.

Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in a 232-197 vote in favor of impeachment. It was not clear late last week when the Senate will conduct a trial of Trump, whose term ends at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Below are the top PAC donors to the 147 Republican lawmakers who objected to states' election results.
Top PAC donors to GOP objectors
1. Majority Committee PAC $1,335,000
2. American Bankers Association $1,317,000
3. National Association of Realtors $1,271,000
4. Koch Industries $931,500
5. AT&T Inc. $927,500
6. NADA $918,000
7. Comcast Corp. $916,000
8. National Beer Wholesalers Association $759,500
9. Eye of the Tiger PAC $746,000
10. Northrop Grumman $687,500
   
Top industry donors to GOP objectors
1. Retired $67,346,497
2. Republican/conservative $20,513,217
3. Real estate $16,382,560
4. Health $10,996,730
5. Leadership PACs $10,704,578
6. Securities and investment $9,937,164
7. Oil and gas $9,288,458
8. Insurance $8,912,172
9. Lawyers/law firms $7,807,867
10. Crop production and basic processing $6,595,916
11. Commercial banks $5,821,748
12. Automotive $5,637,657
Source: Center for Responsive Politics

In light of the Capitol siege, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors said they were pressing pause on new political donations, as Republican lawmakers who objected to Biden's certification faced a growing chorus of corporate criticism.

"Events over the past year have underscored the need for a broader, ongoing discussion about other relevant considerations when it comes to our employee PAC," Ford said in a statement. "In order to give these important discussions the time and reflection they deserve, the Ford PAC will be suspending new contributions for now."

Meanwhile, GM said it has not yet determined its political action committee's plans for 2021.

"In 2020, we enhanced the character and public integrity criteria for making contributions and that will help guide our decisions moving forward," spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said in an email to Automotive News.

Neither Ford nor GM specified how long those pauses would last.

Spreading the wealth
Political action committees working on the behalf of the auto industry and related organizations donate to Republican and Democratic candidates for federal office. Here is a breakdown of 2019-20 donations to individual candidates.
  Total GOP Democrat
American Bankers Association $2,510,500 68% 32%
NADA $2,290,500 72% 28%
General Motors $1,351,250 43% 57%
Toyota Motor N.A. $1,095,142 49% 51%
Ford $654,500 64% 36%
Source: Center for Responsive Politics

Toyota Motor Corp., the National Automobile Dealers Association and the American Bankers Association said they were reviewing their political contributions.

"Given the recent events and the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are assessing our future PAC criteria," Toyota said in a statement.

Objectors who got donations
The Center for Responsive Politics compiled a list of Senate and House objectors to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory and which political action committees have donated to them. Here are the number of legislators who received donations of $10,000-$20,000 from PACs associated with the automotive industry.
American Bankers Association 67
NADA 60
General Motors 11
Toyota Motor N.A. 5
Ford 0

NADA and the bank group were among the top 10 PAC donors to the 147 Republican lawmakers who objected to certifying the presidential election, according to a list compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group.

NADA had donated hundreds of thousands to some of those Republicans, according to the center's data, making it No. 6 among PAC donors.

The events that unfolded at the Capitol were "shocking, tragic and condemnable," NADA spokesman Jared Allen said in a statement. "NADA PAC is a grassroots PAC that donates to hundreds of members of Congress each cycle and that has a long history of bipartisan engagement. NADA PAC is currently assessing our political contributions going forward."

The bankers association, which includes auto lenders among its members, was the No. 2 PAC donor to Electoral College objectors. The group said it also would assess its political activities.

Bednar: “Virtue signaling”

Jenna Bednar, a professor of public policy and political science at the University of Michigan, said that when companies make campaign donations to specific candidates, they're saying, "we are stakeholders in this process as well."

The actions by major corporations and trade associations to halt or review their contributions is "virtue signaling," she said, and puts their political activities under scrutiny.

"They're signaling that the rule of law matters," Bednar said. "But there may also be a downside if they're shown to be supportive of some of these members of Congress who later end up being implicated in the events of last week, so disassociating themselves at this point makes good business sense."

Jackie Charniga contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
With merger, Peugeot's U.S. return not a sure thing
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
With merger, Peugeot's U.S. return not a sure thing
With merger, Peugeot's U.S. return not a sure thing
As museum closes, classic GM cars head to auction
As museum closes, classic GM cars head to auction
NBC picks up sitcom about Detroit carmaker
NBC picks up sitcom about Detroit carmaker
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-18-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive