Political donations under scrutiny after U.S. Capitol siege

Major leaders in the auto industry have joined a growing list of corporations and business groups that are reconsidering political contributions to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

The violent assault by a mob that stormed the building Jan. 6 temporarily delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory and left at least five people dead. President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the attack by repeating his claim that the election was "rigged" during a rally that day near the White House.

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found that would change the outcome of the election, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Last week, Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice, after the House charged him with incitement of insurrection for his actions during the rally.

Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in a 232-197 vote in favor of impeachment. It was not clear late last week when the Senate will conduct a trial of Trump, whose term ends at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20.