Police search Renault's HQ as part of Ghosn probe

PARIS -- Police searched Renault's corporate headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris on Wednesday. A judicial source said the search was related to an ongoing investigation into ex-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn and his use of Versailles for his 2016 wedding party.

L'Express magazine said French authorities were probing a wedding reception party held at the Chateau de Versailles in 2016 to mark the wedding of Ghosn to his second wife Carole, and a judicial source confirmed those elements to Reuters.

Renault confirmed that police were searching its premises, but declined to comment on the subject of the search.

"Renault confirms that a search by police is currently underway at its headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt and Renault is cooperating fully with authorities," the company, said, adding that it would not make any further comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, Renault said it had found evidence that it had paid part of Ghosn's wedding costs and added it would turn the investigation over to prosecutors.

Ghosn's Versailles wedding party in October 2016 had already drawn public scrutiny for its opulence and Marie Antoinette-themed costumes.