Polestar's SPAC deal fuels quick expansion

"Our business plan has been set around a growth plan that needs a certain funding," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath told Automotive News last week.

A large part of that funding will come from the roughly $1 billion Polestar will raise from the SPAC.

Without that capital, "we would have to find it somewhere else, or we would have to scale down and change our plan," Ingenlath said.

Polestar has been able to grow quickly because it is backed by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, which owns several auto brands including Volvo Cars.

Rather than have to build pricey manufacturing plants, Polestar relies on Geely's network of factories in China, Europe and the U.S. In fact, Polestar said it will not need to add a car plant to meet its 2025 volume target of 290,000 vehicles.

Ingenlath said this strategic advantage helped quickly bring to market the Polestar 2, the company's first mass-produced EV.

"We could launch the car into an existing industrial setup," the CEO said. "Processes were established. A team was available that had already brought several cars into production."

Having access to the Geely network also gives Polestar's new SPAC investors confidence the company can launch the next three cars in that "very fast cadence," Ingenlath said.