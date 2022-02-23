Polestar enlists ZF, Autoliv to help create climate-neutral car

Polestar has enlisted powertrain specialist ZF Friedrichshafen, global safety leader Autoliv and three other suppliers to help it with its self-proclaimed "moonshot" goal of making a climate-neutral car by 2030.

When it announced the Polestar 0 project, the electric performance brand owned by Volvo Cars and its Chinese parent, Zhejiang Geely Holding, knew that it would have to re-think the entire development process, which would put new demands on its supply chain.

Polestar and the suppliers announced Wednesday they had signed letters of intent to collaborate.

ZF will work with Polestar on ways to eliminate carbon emissions and save resources in the drive system.

Autoliv will look to provide safety equipment such as airbags and seatbelts with zero emissions.

Metal companies Hydro and SSAB aim to provide zero-carbon aluminum and fossil-free steel, respectively.

Automotive lighting manufacturer ZKW will work with Polestar on climate-neutral electrical control systems and wiring.

“It was clear from the start that this is not a solo-mission and we are very excited to present such a strong lineup of interested partners, all leaders within their fields," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement. "We are leveraging innovation and collaboration to address the climate crisis.”

Autoliv said in a separate release that Polestar's goal is in line with its bid to be the first automotive safety supplier to have carbon-neutral operations by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions across its supply chain by 2040.

"We are happy and proud to join forces with Polestar. To reach our ambitious climate targets, we need to collaborate across the value chain," Autoliv CEO Mikael Bratt said in the release.

When Polestar announced the project last year Head of Sustainability Fredrika Klaren told Automotive News Europe: "A moonshot goal is something that you use to inspire new thinking, innovation and a sense of urgency. That is what we want to do internally."

Polestar says it intends to reach the goal by eliminating emissions rather than using tactics such as planting trees to offset CO2 produced from the car's creation until it's sold.

Polestar got an indication of the challenges it will face in 2020 during a life cycle assessment of the Polestar 2 full-electric rival to the Tesla Model 3.

The research showed that the compact sedan leaves the factory with a carbon footprint of 26 metric tons, mostly because of the carbon created to provide the car its aluminum, batteries and steel. The goal is to get that number to zero.