Polestar 2 single-motor variant gets 270-mile range, topping Tesla Model 3

The base single-motor, long-range variant of the Polestar 2 fastback was rated by the EPA to get 270 miles of range, the most of any Polestar model to date, the electric vehicle maker said Wednesday.

That range narrowly beats that of the base Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 2's biggest competitor in the market. According to Tesla's website, the base rear-wheel-drive Model 3 gets an estimated 267 miles of range.

Polestar, set to go public next year via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, introduced the single-motor variant as a way to lure in cost-conscious consumers. According to Polestar's website, the model starts at $47,200 after the shipping fee but before federal and state incentives.

The EV maker also announced a host of free over-the-air updates for the Polestar 2 across all trims and model years. Those updates include "refinements" to the advanced driver-assistance systems and the ability to schedule charging sessions, the company said.

An over-the-air performance software update for the long-range, dual-motor version of the Polestar 2 will be made available "in the coming months," Polestar said. The update will boost the vehicle's output by 67 hp to 476 hp and provide an additional 15 pound-feet of torque to 502 pound-feet.

North American pricing for the performance update was not announced.