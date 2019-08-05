Pickups' slow rollout strategy starting to pay off, GM says

It started by selling higher-margin crew-cab models, which retail for $45,000 to $50,000. Among similar models, GM says its share has increased 3 percent quarter over quarter.

And help is on the way.

GM started selling even higher-priced heavy-duty trucks in June and will soon add diesel-powered variants that will boast the highest EPA-certified fuel economy ratings ever given to a full-size truck. GM expects further share gains as it rolls out double-cab and regular-cab models.

The automaker is preparing to increase annual capacity of the pickups by 60,000 and has plans to roughly double production of the Silverado Trail Boss trim to more than 20 percent of its mix after dealers asked for more inventory.

"We had a deliberate strategy that our launch would be cadenced," Suryadevara said. "It was a strategy that was rolled out on purpose, and it's working."

Despite the boost to earnings, Caldwell said the blows GM has taken to its sales are troublesome.

"You could have a deliberate launch strategy, but if your direct competition is gaining share, that's a threat to your business," Caldwell said. "There has to be some concern somewhere. We can see what the numbers are, and Ram is certainly taking advantage of the slow rollout and has gained some new customers as a result."

Through the first half of the year, Ram sales surged 28 percent to 299,480, outselling the Silverado by nearly 50,000. Ram has beaten Silverado in 10 of the past 11 months, according to U.S. sales estimates from the Automotive News Data Center that have been validated by GM's quarterly reports.

Industry observers have lauded the Ram's lavish interior and technology, including its available 12-inch touch screen.

Part of FCA's strategy included continuing production of its previous-generation pickups and selling those Classic versions to value- minded shoppers.

FCA CEO Mike Manley said last week on the automaker's second-quarter earnings call that FCA has gained 7 points of share in the full-size pickup market from the same period a year ago.