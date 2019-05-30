Nissan's tech could provide leverage in Renault-FCA deal

Renault had previously angled for a merger with Nissan but has been rebuffed by CEO Hiroto Saikawa.



Securing benefits from the merger deal will be important for Saikawa, who is grappling with poor financial performance while he struggles to right the company after the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year.



By joining forces, Renault and FCA hope to consolidate what would have been two electric vehicle development programs into one, and then deploy the resulting technology across a much larger range of vehicles, reducing costs.



FCA, which foresees trouble in meeting increasingly stringent emissions regulations in both Europe and China, would likely benefit significantly from Renault powertrain technologies.



Many of these technologies have been strengthened by r&d led by Nissan, the first automaker to launch a mass-market full-electric vehicle. The Nissan Leaf is the world’s top-selling EV, with sales of more than 400,000 since its launch in 2010.



The company has also found unexpected success with its e-Power gasoline hybrid system. It could use its technology as a negotiating tool with Renault and FCA.



Technically, any deal between Renault and FCA would not involve any structural change in Renault's confidential partnership agreement with Nissan, the Restated Alliance Master Agreement, although FCA would join Renault as a counterparty to the pact.

But Nissan does stand to benefit from a more balanced capital structure in the merger.



As the combined Renault-FCA company would be domiciled in the Netherlands, the French government would lose its double shareholding permitted under France's Florange Law.



As a result, the French government would be left with a 7.5 percent voting stake in the new company, potentially easing a source of tension between Nissan and Paris, as the current arrangement effectively hands the government outsized influence over the Japanese automaker.